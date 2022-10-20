-
Backline Raises Over $25K On World Mental Health Day
by Jeff McKay
October 21, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
BACKLINE, the nonprofit organization that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources, commemorated World Mental Health Day with a show featuring MISTERWIVES at the BROOKLYN BOWL, raising over $25,000 and included free individual and group mental health support for music industry professionals and their family members.
BACKLINE announced they have filled the role for the first-ever NEAL CASAL CLINICAL FELLOWSHIP, a new position within the organization made possible with the support of the NEAL CASAL MUSIC FOUNDATION.