Backline (Photo: Kaitlyn Owings)

BACKLINE, the nonprofit organization that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources, commemorated World Mental Health Day with a show featuring MISTERWIVES at the BROOKLYN BOWL, raising over $25,000 and included free individual and group mental health support for music industry professionals and their family members.

BACKLINE announced they have filled the role for the first-ever NEAL CASAL CLINICAL FELLOWSHIP, a new position within the organization made possible with the support of the NEAL CASAL MUSIC FOUNDATION.

