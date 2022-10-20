Shayne

Congratulations to veteran Country record promoter TARA SHAYNE (currently Dir./Promotion, West Coast for STONE COUNTRY RECORDS), who stars in and co-produced a recently released film, "ALEX/OCTOBER." SHAYNE plays the role of OCTOBER in the JOSH HOPE-directed movie, which was shot in CHICAGO in 2019 and early 2020, just before the start of the pandemic, and spent the entire pandemic in post-production.

It was released in select U.S. theaters, and on digital and VOD on SEPTEMBER 30th via DESKPOP ENTERTAINMENT, which recently secured worldwide rights. Check out the film's trailer and website here.

A film synopsis describes it this way: "Living another lonely CHICAGO winter, Alex (BRAD HUNT) reaches the end of his rope and decides life is not worth living. After several failed suicide attempts, he resorts to drastic measures by placing an ad to have someone do it for him. October (TARA SHAYNE), is on her own downward spiral with her best friend, Josh (ETHAN CUTOSKY). As fate would have it, their lives collide when October answers Alex's ad. Alex quickly realizes he made a big mistake when October forces herself into his life, and several days change everything."

SHAYNE has previously appeared in national commercials and TV shows including "Grey’s Anatomy," "Criminal Minds," "Marlon," and numerous TV movies and independent feature films. Congratulate her here.

