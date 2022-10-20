Iggy Pop & Andrew Watt (Photo: Danny Clinch / Warner Music)

ATLANTIC RECORDS has announced an exclusive partnership with GOLD TOOTH RECORDS, founded by GRAMMY-winning multi-platinum producer ANDREW WATT, with the first signing IGGY POP, who will release a single, "Frenzy," on OCTOBER 28th from his forthcoming album.

Said IGGY, “I'm the guy with no shirt who rocks. ANDREW and GOLD TOOTH get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I've known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day."

Added WATT, “IGGY POP is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive..I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go…turn it up and hold on…”

ATLANTIC RECORDS Chairman/CEO CRAIG KALLMAN noted, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome ANDREW and GOLD TOOTH into the ATLANTIC family. As a brilliant producer and stellar musician, ANDREW has the gift of elevating every project into a work of art. And, of course, we’re over the moon to have the legendary and phenomenal IGGY POP as our first joint signing. IGGY’s groundbreaking work forever changed the rock landscape, and he continues to make boundary-crashing music. This also marks his return to the WARNER family, more than 50 years after he made his recording debut with the STOOGES on our sister label ELEKTRA. IGGY’s never stopped evolving, and he’s made a fantastic album that we can’t wait for the world to hear,"

ANDREW WATT's diverse array of credits includes with JUSTIN BIEBER, POST MALONE, ELTON JOHN, ED SHEERAN, MILEY CYRUS, DUA LIPA, OZZY OSBOURNE and others. In 2021 he was honored with the GRAMMY for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical, and recently produced OZZY's "Patient Number 9" album as well as the single “Hold Me Closer,” the hit collaboration by BRITNEY SPEARS and ELTON JOHN.This year, he produced EDDIE VEDDER’s "Earthling," also joining him on tour as part of his all-star side project, THE EARTHLINGS.

« see more Net News