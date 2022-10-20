Tegan & Sara (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

The inaugural ZONA MUSIC FESTIVAL, which gets under way DECEMBER 3rd and 4th at MARGARETT HANCE PARK in PHOENIX with headliners BEACH HOUSE, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, BLEACHERS, TEGAN & SARA and JAPANESE BREAKFAST, has announced its daily line-ups,which feature 15 new acts, including PHANTOM PLANET and a fourth stage, "Under The Bridge" (NET NEWS 8/24). Single-day tickets go on sale today at 10a (PT).

Produced by PSYKO STEVE PRESENTS (PSP) and DOWNTOWN PHOENIX, INC (DPI), ZONA MUSIC FESTIVAL's three daily show lineups can be found here.

Said event producer, PSYKO STEVE PRESENTS founder and NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION Board Secretary STEPHEN CHILTON, "One of the things I love most about festivals is discovering new artists. By adding one more stage, we were able to bring in 14 great newer bands to ZONA. I hope people coming to ZONA discover something new they love."

