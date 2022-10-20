Promoting Four

Over the past three weeks, SKYVIEW NETWORKS' Technical Operations Center facilitated a record number of sports broadcasts, with the company saying that it aired almost 710 games across MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and NCAA football. SKYVIEW's operations department managed more than 3,500 broadcast hours through its distribution, inventory management and production platforms.

SKYVIEW team members ART C DE BACA III, BRYAN TITUS, RICHARD "RICKEY" SAMS and RYAN RICCI were all promoted. C DE BACA and TITUS’ new positions include managing the department, while SAMS oversees the growing team of board operators and RICCI joins the business services team.

SKYVIEW NETWORKS SVP Operations, Engineering & Technology RYAN BALLARD said, “As SKYVIEW’s business portfolio and partnerships continue to expand, our operations department approaches each broadcast and new season with commitment and professionalism in every aspect. This record number of broadcasts managed by our team is a testament to their dedication and ingenuity to ensure the success of each team partner and their season.”

President/CEO STEVE JONES added, “The magnitude of this overlap and the manner in which our team handled a record-breaking season speaks to the leadership role SKYVIEW has in the audio technology industry. The continued growth within the departments is what drives our evolving business platforms and positions SKYVIEW for further development and innovation.”

