Post Malone: The Show Must Go On (Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com)

Just a month after being hospitalized after an onstage fall, POST MALONE has hurt himself again, falling into a hole and twisting his ankle while performing during a show in ATLANTA WEDNESDAY night.

A TIKTOK video captured him limping after taking a knee, then continuing.

POSTY told the crowed, “There’s little holes in the middle of the stage where fire comes out of, which is pretty fucking badass, but I just twisted up my ankle a little bit on that hole there. So if my dance moves aren’t 100%, you’ve gotta forgive me tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I’mma do my best.”

Fans posted encouraging comments to TIKTOK, including “Bless his soul! Ugh that hurt me just watching,” wrote one fan. “Poor guy, he loves what he does and you know he was feeling upset over this,” wrote another. “I have sooo much respect for this man! He’s clearly in pain but kept the show going. He’s a king,” added a third.

MALONE sustained a rib injury during a show in ST. LOUIS last SEPTEMBER while performing "Circles" when he stepped into a hole on the stage used to shuttle equipment from underground. The door was open when he fell.

Clutching his ribs, MALONE finished the concert with a shortened set that include “Rockstar,” “Cooped Up” with Roddy Ricch, “Sunflower” and “White Iverson.”

MALONE had to postpone his show in BOSTON, originally scheduled for SEPTEMBER 24th, writing on INSTAGRAM, "I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so fucking sorry. I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you BOSTON, I’ll see you soon.”

Fortunately, this time won't cause any postponements on his current TWELVE CARAT TOUR, with shows scheduled for tonight at AMERICAN AIRLINES ARENA in DALLAS and tomorrow night at the MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN.before hitting HOUSTON (10/25) and FORT WORTH (10/26) next week.

