iHEARTMEDIA/ALLENTOWN names DERRICK COLE PD at Top 40 WAEB (B104). COLE joins from iHEARTMEDIA’s National Program Group, where he most recently served as the CHR/Program Director. He also previously served as the Program Director for WAEB (B104)/ALLENTOWN and PD for WLAN (FM97)/LANCASTER.

iHEARTMEDIA National Programming Group EVP JEFF HURLEY said, "DERRICK is a multi-faceted leader who embodies everything we seek in a Program Director for the year 2022 and beyond. He has great strategic vision and energy that will drive B104 to even greater heights."

COLE added, "I’m thrilled to jump back in ALLENTOWN! Between MIKE AND STEPH IN THE MORNING and a great team behind the scenes, B104 is such a strong brand to once again be a part of."

