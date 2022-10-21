Miller

iHEARTMEDIA/CENTRAL PA has named MIKE MILLER VP/Programming for HARRISBURG and LANCASTER effective NOVEMBER 1st, rising from an AE position with the company in HARRISBURG. MILLER will be responsible for day-to-day operations for the seven-station cluster, including daily programming duties for Country WRBT (BOB 94.9) and Hip Hop and R&B WHKF (REAL 99.3).

Longtime WRBT PD/MD and afternoon host NEWMAN departed earlier this month (NET NEWS 10/3).

iHEARTMEDIA National Programming Group EVP JEFF HURLEY commented, "MIKE brings an unparalleled understanding of our business and operations. His track record of innovation speaks for itself. He has created and grown unique brands from the ground up for over 20 years in CENTRAL PA. We’re excited to welcome MIKE back to our programming team, where he got his first start on FM97 in LANCASTER at age 16."

MILLER, whose programming background includes stations in BALTIMORE, HARRISBURG and PORTLAND, OR, said, "I can’t thank the iHEART team enough for the opportunity to oversee programming for these iconic brands. My experience with our sales team gives me a clear understanding of how all sides of our business operate and how they can grow. I started my career at FM97 in LANCASTER when I was 16. Now, I get to work with an amazing programming team in CENTRAL PA and help grow all our brands."

The iHEARTMEDIA/CENTRAL PA cluster is WRBT, WHKF, Top 40 WLAN (FM97), Classic Hits WRVV (THE RIVER 97.3), Talk WHP-A, Sports WTKT-A (1460 THE TICKET), and Tropical WLAN-A-W263DB (RUMBA 100.5).

« back to Net News