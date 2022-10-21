New In South Bend

YEA NETWORKS' syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO now takes on nights at MID-WEST FAMILY Top 40 WQLQ (LIVE 99.9)/SOUTH BEND. The show debuts tonight (10/21).

TCR Host TINO COCHINO said, "There's so much history in this city! I'm excited to work with such a strong, passionate leader like KRISTEN (WQLQ PD KRISTEN HAVENS) to help build the TCR brand in this awesome market."

TINO COCHINO RADIO is available for all dayparts. Get in touch with Scott@yeanetworks.com or Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com for the scoop.

