Nomination Deadline October 28th

A reminder that nominations for the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME are due by FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th. Submissions received after the deadline will be placed under consideration for the following year. The HALL OF FAME'S Class of 2023 will be revealed at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2023), to be held MARCH 13-15, 2023 at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL, and recognized at a dinner later that year.

THE COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME is dedicated to the recognition of those individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must have been spent in the Country format.

Those interested in nominating someone to be considered for the Class of 2023 can do so here. For more information on CRS 2023, click here.

« see more Net News