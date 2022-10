December 7th

JIMMY EAT WORLD, SPOON, THE STRUTS, SILVERSUN PICKUPS, and TALK are set to play iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101)/WASHINGTON, DC's holiday concert, "DC101-DERLAND" on DECEMBER 7th at THE ANTHEM.

It's the first DC101-DERLAND since 2019. Tickets are on sale now. Relive the memories from a few years ago and find ticket info here.

