Cody Alan and Luke Bryan

CMT's "Hot 20 Countdown" celebrates its landmark 500th episode on SATURDAY (10/22) at 8a (CT) and again on SUNDAY (10/23) at 7a (CT). Host CODY ALAN will be joined on the three-hour show by LUKE BRYAN for the special episode, and the two will share their favorite "Hot 20" moments along with the week's most popular videos. They will also be joined with appearances by BRANTLEY GILBERT, BRETT YOUNG, BRIAN KELLEY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DARIUS RUCKER, DUSTIN LYNCH, JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, KEITH URBAN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LUKE COMBS, MADDIE & TAE and SCOTTY McCREERY.

"Hot 20 Countdown" gives fans a weekly VIP pass into Country music, including interviews, performances, and insight into tours and festivals, all from its home base in NASHVILLE.

Executive Producer QUINN BROWN said, “500 episodes is truly a milestone, and we are thrilled to share this event with all the fans who tune in week after week. A huge thank-you to all the artists who continue to support us, appear on the show and help us give fans an exclusive peek into their worlds. And a special thanks to one of our favorite guests, LUKE BRYAN, who has been so good to us for so many years. Here’s to 500 more.”





« see more Net News