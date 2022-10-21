Now Available To Stream

PANDORA has launched a new station, which fuses R&B and Afrobeats, SOULD & GINGER. The station will provide listeners with a culturally curated experience merging sounds from artists like TEMS, CHRIS BROWN, WIZKID, and more. The station will celebrate the popularity of the Afrobeats genre and track its influence on R&B music. It will feature a balanced mix of sounds from those palettes, as well as the newest releases within the Afro-R&B fusion space.

PANDORA’s Sr. African Music Programmer JUAN GOMEZ said, “This is an exciting time for artists coming out of AFRICA, and the rest of the world stands to benefit. As social media and the internet continue to bring us all closer together, African artists finally have an opportunity to firmly take a seat at the global pop music table, bringing with them a slew of new sounds and influences, while simultaneously furthering the musical conversation between AFRICA and the West.”

