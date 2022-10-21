Del Rey (Photo: FeatureFlash Photo/Shutterstock.com)

BILLBOARD is reporting that singer/songwriter LANA DEL REY lost her laptop, hard drives and camcorders after her car was broken into on MELROSE PLACE in LOS ANGELES. DEL REY explained the situation in a series of videos on her INSTAGRAM account this week.

One of the stolen items was a 200-page manuscript for her upcoming book from SIMON & SCHUSTER, which she had not backed up and must start over. And while she erased the contents of the laptop remotely, DEL REY said she is still noticing unreleased songs being leaked online.

“Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it because it’s not coming out yet,” she asked of her fans in the videos. “And in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that."

On a positive note, DEL REY is featured on the new TAYLOR SWIFT album MIDNIGHTS, released last night at MIDNIGHT (ET). The track is called "Snow on the Beach."

