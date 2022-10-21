Mason Makes A Return (Picture: Facebook)

It was just two weeks ago that the company-wide BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP layoffs included Classic Hits WRBQ (Q105)/Tampa longtime afternoon host MASON DIXON (NET NEWS 10/10).

DIXON now confirms on FACEBOOK that he’s returning to WRBQ (Q105) in what he's calling a part-time role, saying “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want to listen to Q105 ….for some special MASON DIXON radio beginning at 3.”

DIXON followed that FACEBOOK post with more news, announcing he will host a new syndicated weekend show, “And after all those great years, we come to a pause in it….until our new syndicated MASON show arrives (MASON DIXON GENERATION 80s, already on the web search it out and yes it will be on Q 105).”

WRBQ has not named a permanent replacement for DIXON at this time.





