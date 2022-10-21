Public Radio Music Day October 26th

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA announces their participation in the 3rd annual PUBLIC RADIO MUSIC DAY on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26th. The day was created to recognize public radio’s essential community service and unique role in the music world locally and nationally.

“WXPN is proud to join stations across the country in connecting our communities with local musicians and artists as part of our core programming, and to advocate for the continued support of public radio music stations,” said WXPN GM ROGER LAMAY.

WXPN will honor the occasion online and on-air with special programming features listed below:

From 6a-7p (ET) on-air, an “ALL REQUEST DAY” will feature listener requests





From 2p-4p (ET), a special edition of WORLD CAFE, the daily music program produced by WXPN that is syndicated to more than 280 radio stations by NPR, will feature host RAINA DOURIS talking to DJs at affiliate stations about the local artists they’ve championed in their hometowns, including BILLY STRINGS (WMOT/NASHVILLE), DAWES (KCSN/LOS ANGELES), and LEON BRIDGES (KXT/Dallas), among others





Online at xpn.org starting at 1p (ET), WXPN will host two new live performances from PHILADELPHIA’S own VELVET ROUGE and SNACKTIME, along with video performances from other local artists recorded live for WXPN’s FREE AT NOON CONCERTS, KEY STUDIO SESSIONS, XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL, UNPRECEDENTED SESSIONS, and more.

