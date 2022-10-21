WNBZ

It was a low-budget radio show called “THE MERCURY THEATRE” that aired an adaptation of the H.G. WELLS novel “THE WAR OF THE WORLDS which aired on OCTOBER 30, 1938 over the COLUMBIA BROADCASTING SYSTEM radio network, show about an unknown object that fell from the sky landing in rural NEW JERSEY, mixed in with news bulletins about an alien spacecraft and live updates. The show sounded so real it panicked thousands into believing it was a real invasion from MARS.

To commemorate the historic broadcast 84 years later, NBZ LLC Classic Hits WNBZ (Z106.3)/SARANAC, NY, will air “WAR OF THE WORLDS” with a twist. WNBZ GM AMANDA DAGLEY tells PLATTSBURGH, NY’s WCAX-TV, “We’ve tried to localize this to include landmarks that people that are local would know and to basically show it so that it can be relatable. And on HALLOWEEN, it’ll provide the platform for a new adaptation of the story thanks to TON LAVIN with the ADIRONDACK REGIONAL THEATRE.”

LAVIN, the ADIRONDACK REGIONAL THEATRE founder said, “In our adaptation, not only do the MARTIANS come back, they come back to the NORTH COUNTRY. Taking all the people that we have together, recording them, then going into the process of making them sound like they’re on a cell phone or a two-way radio or driving down the road.”

The WNBZ version of "WAR OF THE WORLDS" will air OCTOBER 30TH.

You can listen to the original "WAR OF THE WORLDS" here.

