Mimosas Included

The GRAND OLE OPRY in NASHVILLE has added a new backstage tour option called the “Women of Country Tour,” celebrating the trailblazing women who have helped create and define Country music, including OPRY members DOLLY PARTON, TRISHA YEARWOOD, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LAUREN ALAINA and REBE McENTIRE.

Fans who sign up for the 45-minute tour get to see and enjoy photo ops in the backstage artist entrance, green room, the Opry stage, and the dressing rooms named Women of Country, Glitz & Glamour and Honky-Tonk Angels. Participants also are treated to mimosas and petit fours.

The experience is available for guests ages 21 and up. Find more information here.

