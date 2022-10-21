Steve Black & Slash

"Chop Shop With STEVE BLACK," the two-hour weekend program featuring rock’s greatest guitarists, aired its 1000th episode last weekend.

Syndicated by G AUDIO NETWORKS, "Chop Shop" is an active rock show focused on bands and guitar players from the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, and up to the last three-to-four years. The show looks into how the songs came to be, how the riffs were recorded, what the music means to the fans and how the guitar heroes have and continue to inspire each other. "Chop Shop" currently airs on more than a dozen stations, including on BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF-F/DETROIT.

For more information on "Chop Shop With STEVE BLACK," radio stations may contact RICH O’BRIEN at richo@gognetworks.com or (212) 380-9338.

