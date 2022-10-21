Looking For A Host

BIG RADIO is looking for a multiformat on-air personality for its JANESVILLE, WI cluster, which includes Country WJVL.

The company is seeking a full-time host/announcer to join its family of radio stations and contribute to its local on-air formats. This position offers plenty of flexibility with both live and voice-tracked shifts, station appearances, commercial production and promotional execution. The right applicant may also be considered for a PD position for the company's Mostly '90s-formatted station, WBEL-W222AU-W255CZ (THE BEAT 92.3 FM & 98.9 FM).

Find the job description here, and apply here by NOVEMBER 4th.

