-
Country Radio Veteran Kris Rochester And Singer/Songwriter Rachel Thibodeau Wed
by Phyllis Stark
October 24, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to KRIS ROCHESTER of the TONY & KRIS morning show (most recently at CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE) on his marriage to singer/songwriter RACHEL THIBODEAU on FRIDAY (10/21) in ROSEMARY BEACH, FL.
The couple got engaged in DECEMBER of 2017 (NET NEWS 1/2/18).
The bride shared on FACEBOOK, "It was everything I dreamed of and more … I’m so happy to finally be your wife KRISTIAN ROCHESTER."