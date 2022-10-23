The newlyweds (Photo: Holli McCray Verdeaux)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to KRIS ROCHESTER of the TONY & KRIS morning show (most recently at CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE) on his marriage to singer/songwriter RACHEL THIBODEAU on FRIDAY (10/21) in ROSEMARY BEACH, FL.

The couple got engaged in DECEMBER of 2017 (NET NEWS 1/2/18).

The bride shared on FACEBOOK, "It was everything I dreamed of and more … I’m so happy to finally be your wife KRISTIAN ROCHESTER."

« see more Net News