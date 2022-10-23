Congratulations to BEASLEY Country WSOC-F/CHARLOTTE APD/MD and Top 40 sister WNKS (KISS 95.1) PD CAMERON MOORE, on her engagement over the weekend to web developer SHELTON CLINARD in CHARLOTTE.

She shared on FACEBOOK, "HE BENT THE KNEEE!!!! 😂💍 Back at the place we first met, and after the most perfect CHARLOTTE morning. love you @sheltronics."

MOORE has worked for BEASLEY since 2017, arriving from MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country KOMG (105.1 THE BULL) and Top 40/Rhythmic KOSP (92.9 THE BEAT)/SPRINGFIELD, MO.

