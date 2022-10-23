Biggest Night In Christian Music

The 53rd Annual GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION DOVE AWARDS were handed out TUESDAY (10/18) in NASHVILLE to a sold-out audience. The show aired FRIDAY (10/21) on TBN and was simulcast on SIRIUSXM THE MESSAGE. ERICA CAMPBELL and CHRIS TOMLIN co-hosted a night of awards and musical performances in Contemporary Christian, Gospel, Latin, Hip-Hop and Southern Gospel.



CECE WINANS made DOVE AWARDS history as the first black female solo artist to win Artist of the Year. She and co-writers for her song, “Believe For It,” were also awarded Song of the Year. PHIL WICKHAM won Songwriter of the Year as well as Artist and Worship Album of the Year. Writer/producer JEFF PARDO took home Producer of the Year, and FOR KING + COUNTRY won Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year. ANNE WILSON was awarded New Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year for “My Jesus.”



See all of the winners here.



You can watch the 53rd GMA Dove Awards on demand at TBN.

