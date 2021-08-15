Robinson

Industry veteran and JPR MULTIMEDIA's JEREMY ROBINSON has added KBEC-A-F/WAXAHACHIE, TX to his list of stations for the nationally syndicated THE JEREMY SHOW. He will be heard on the stations weekdays from 4-7. The addition marks the return of ROBINSON to the station where he broke into the radio business.

ROBINSON said, "I cannot tell you how honored and proud I am to add my alma mater to our roster. I started at KBEC 25 years ago after my grandfather walked me in the studios for a tour and I knew what I wanted to do. Now 25 years later, my 94-year-old grandfather and the rest of ELLIS COUNTY will again be able to tune in and hear their hometown boy weekdays from 4p-7p".

ROBINSON is on more than 60 stations in multiple formats via radio partners like LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS, WAGON WHEEL BROADCASTING, LKCM MEDIA GROUP, SWICK BROADCASTING COMPANY and more.

For more information, reach our to ROBINSON at: jeremy@jprmultimedia.com.

