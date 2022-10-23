Washington DC Partnership Endeavor

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) hosted its 46th annual Fall Conference in partnership with the POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM (PURF), and THE UNITED STATES BLACK CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE (USBC). The three-day "BY BLACK" event recently took place (10/19-10/21) at the MGM NATIONAL HARBOR RESORT & CASINO located just outside of WASHINGTON, DC.

NABOB Pres. JIM WINSTON was honored for his 40 years of service to the organization. Conference panelists, speakers, and attendees included former Mayor of ATLANTA KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS, USBC Pres./CEO RON BUSBY SR, iHEARTMEDIA Multiplatform Group Division/BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK Pres. TONY COLES, URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA CEO DAVID KANTOR, NIELSEN AUDIO SVP/Sales Dir. South East LAURA KUTSCHER, A WONDER MEDIA/AURN CEO CHESLEY MADDOX-DORSEY, ROBERTS BROADCASTING WRBJ/JACKSON, MS. Pres. STEVE ROBERTS, RAB SVP/Professional Development JEFF SCHMIDT, and URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA syndicated RICKEY SMILEY, RUSS PARR.

ALL ACCESS Urban/R&B Editor SAM WEAVER moderated the Programmer panel featuring WHUR-WASHINGTON DC-WALR/ATLANTA/syndicated air personality FRANK SKI, SUPERADIO Affiliate Relations Mgr. RAPHAEL GEORGE, WHUR/WASHINGTON DC PD AL PAYNE, and WPGC/WASHINGTON DC AM drive TODD B, WPGC afternoons DJ FLEXX.

WINSTON told ALL ACCESS, "I am very pleased with this conference. It is our first in-person conference in 3- years and we got a huge attendance. We had major advertisers like P&G, GM, and the US ARMY CADET COMMAND providing their voices in support of Black owned broadcasters. These advertisers and many others promised their ongoing support for NABOB and our member stations."

AURN WHITE HOUSE Correspondent EBONY MCMORRIS added, "It was a honor to be a moderator at this year’s NABOB conference. The work done by President WINSTON has elevated our voices and it was felt over these past few days. Our collective message is so crucial, especially during this election year that we must control our narrative; call out government leaders and corporate America that profit off our culture but refuse to invest in Black owned stations; and insist on diversity, equity and inclusion. As we go forward, I repeat the words said throughout the conference, “Actions Must Speak Louder Than Words.”

KIZART MEDIA PARTNERS (KMP) Founder/Managing Dir. SHERMAN KIZART said, "The 2022 NABOB Fall Conference/POWER OF URBAN RADIO FORUM addressed the important convergence of corporate America and Black Radio. Black Radio is at an important crossroad in how corporate America has pivoted around its investment with Black owned and Black targeted media. NABOB is leading the way in how this meaningful pivot with corporate America is taking place."

FRANK SKI commented, “As one of the only African American radio personalities to actually own his own content, I was inspired by the spirit of NABOB and the Black Chamber in its efforts to rally behind African American owned and operated media businesses like myself. In my new nationally syndicated venture, my partners OCEANIC TRADEWINDS and COMPASS MEDIA have supported my vision of being a content owner. I will always support organizations such as NABOB who advance necessary discussion around our culture which serve to inspire, engage, and advance.”

