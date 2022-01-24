Day 1 Cancelled

Day one of WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL in LAS VEGAS was cancelled on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd, due to an advisory from the NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. The announcement was made at about 10a (PT), one hour before doors were scheduled to open to the LAS VEGAS FESTIVAL GROUNDS (NET NEWS 1/19).

Festival organizers published a statement on social media explaining the situation. “WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy SATURDAY. The NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE has now upgraded their SATURDAY forecast to a "High Wind Warning," including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts. Under advisements of the NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE and the LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL. The safety of our fans, artists, and staff will always be top priority.”

Organizers added, “This was not a decision that came lightly. We know that many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and devastated to have to share this news.”

Those with tickets for SATURDAY’s festival are expected to receive refunds within 30 days. SUNDAYS Fest went on as planned, and so far, next weekends continuation of the festival is set to go on as planned (NET NEWS 1/25).

« see more Net News