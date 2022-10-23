Dolly

Fans of DOLLY PARTON gathered at the intersection of 1st Ave. and BROADWAY in downtown NASHVILLE FRIDAY afternoon, OCTOBER 21st, to witness the unveiling of the new DOLLY PARTON mural on the side of ACME FEED & SEED. Local artist MACKENZIE MOORE, known for her work on KACEY MUSGRAVES's visual album was on hand for the presentation.

In addition to the celebration which included a VIP recpetion, donations were being accepted to raise money for the TENNESSEE Icon's IMAGINATION LIBRARY dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five, through funding shared by DOLLY PARTON and local community partners. The organization sends free books to children in the UNITED STATES, CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA and REPUBLIC OF IRELAND. To make a donation click here.

