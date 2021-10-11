-
Top 40: Doja 'Vegas' Holds Top Spot; Lacy Top 5; Guetta/Rexha Top 10; Smith/Petras Top 15; The Weeknd Top 20
* DOJA CAT holds the top spot with "Vegas" for a 2nd week while her and POST MALONE remain at #2 with "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
* STEVE LACY goes top 5 as "Bad Habit" moves 6*-5* and is +741 spins
* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA goes top 10, up 12*-10* with "I'm Good (Blue)," at +1019 spins
* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS go top 15, up 19*-13* with "Unholy," up 1385 spins
* THE WEEKND goes top 20 with "Die For You," up 21*-19* and +1402 spins
* A big debut for TAYLOR SWIFT at 25* with "Anti-Hero" with 2606 spins
* BEYONCE scores a double digit move, up 38*-28* with "Cuff It" and up 1008 spins
Rhythmic: Khaled New #1; Lacy Runner Up; Beyonce, Lil Nas X Top 15; Glorilla Top 20
* DJ KHALED takes over the top spot with "STAYING ALIVE," featuring DRAKE and LIL BABY, up 2*-1* and +310 spins
* STEVE LACY is the new runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Bad Habit," up 398 spins
* BEYONCE goes top 15, surging 21*-14* with "Cuff It," up 721 spins
* LIL NAS X GOES top 15, up 17*-15* with "STAR WALKIN' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem) up 240 spins
* GLORILLA enters the top 20, moving 26*-20* with "Tomorrow," featuring CARDI B, up 315 spins
* LIL BABY has the top debut at 32* with "Heyy" and is up 516 spins
* EST GEE debuts at 36* with "Backstage Passes," featuring JACK HARLOW
Urban: Future Holds Top Spot; Brent Faiyaz Runner Up; Drake/21 Savage Top 5; Diddy/Bryson Tiller Top 10
* FUTURE spends another week at #1 with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS
* BRENT FAIYAZ is the runner up with "All Mine," rising 4*-2* and up 510 spins
* DRAKE goes top 5, up 7*-4* with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 711 spins
* DIDDY hits the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Gotta Move On," featuring BRYSON TILLER, up 260 spins
* ARMANI WHITE enters the top 15, up 16*-15* with "Billie Eilish," up 143 spins
* BIG BOOGIE goes top 20, rising 21*-19* with "Pop Out" at +195 spins
* CHRIS BROWN also enters the top 20 with "Call Me Every Day," up 23*-20*, featuring WIZKID, up 318 spins
* BEYONCE is just outside the top 20, rising 26*-21* with "Cuff It," up 470 spins
* LIL BABY also has the top debut at 27* with "Heyy," up 548 spins
* HD4PRESIDENT debuts at 36* with "Big Booty," featuring DJ CHOSE
* SIDNEY BREEDLOVE enters at 38* with "Take It Low"
* OXLADE comes on at 39* with "Ku Lo Sa"
* EST GEE debuts at 40* with "Backstage Passes," featuring JACK HARLOW
Hot AC: Sia Holds Top Spot; Onerepublic Runner Up; Elton/Britney Top 5; Lizzo Top 15; Guetta/Rexha Top 20
* SIA holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Unstoppable"
* ONEREPUBLIC is the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "I Ain't Worried" and is +397 spins
* ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS go top 5 as "Hold Me Closer," rising 7*-5* and +223 spins
* JAX moves 10*-9* with "Victora's Secret," up 279 spins
* LIZZO enters the top 15 with "2 Be Loved (I Am Ready)," up 18*-15* and +107 spins
* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA go top 20, rising 21*-19* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 460 spins
* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS surge 29*-22* with "Unholy," up 485 spins
* TAYLOR SWIFT has a big debut at 25* with "Anti-Hero," with 1249 spins
Active Rock: Highly Suspect New #1; I Prevail Runner Up; Bush Top 5; Godsmack Surges; Halestorm Top 15; Smashing Pumpkins Top 20
* HIGHLY SUSPECT take over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Natural Born Killer" giving 300ELEKTRA back to back chart toppers
* I PREVAIL are the new runner up, surging 5*-2* with "Bad Things," up 90 spins
* BUSH enter the top 5 with "More Than Machines," rising 6*-5* and +176 spins
* GODSMACK are just outside the top 5, climbing 9*-6* with "Surrender," up 176 spins
* HALESTORM go top 15 with "Wicked Ways," up 16*-15*
* SMASHING PUMPKINS enter the top 20, up 21*-20* with "Beguiled," up 123 spins
* BLINK-182 vault 34*-21* with "EDGING," up 355 spins
* BLACK VEIL BRIDES debut at 35* with "Saviour II"
* POP EVIL enter at 37* with "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)"
* TURNSTILE debut at 39* with "Holiday"
* ARCHITECHTS enter at #40 with "Tear Gas"
Alternative: Beach Weather New #1; Gorillaz/Thundercat Runner Up; Blink-182 Top 5; Paramore Top 10
* BEACH WEATHER take over the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc.," up 274 spins
* GORILLAZ and THUNDERCAT are the new runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Cracker Island," at +149 spins
* BLINK-182 go top 5 in their second week with "EDGING," soaring 20*-5* and +1086 spins
* PARAMORE go top 10 with "This Is Why," up 11*-10* and +277 spins
* SILVERSUN PICKUPS enter the top 15, rising 17*-15* with "Scared Together"
* THE 1975 go top 20 with "I'm In Love With You," up 22*-18* and +117 spins
* WET LEG go top 20 as well, moving 23*-19*
* ALL TIME LOW surge into the top 25, up 32*-25* with "Sleepwalking," up 305 spins
* MANESKIN debut at 31* with "The Loneliest" - up 213 spins
* MUSE enter at 32* with "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" at +145 spins
Triple A: Rosa Linn Holds Top Spot; Noah Kahan Runner Up; Phoenix Top 10
* ROSA LINN holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "SNAP"
* NOAH KAHAN is the new runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Stick Season" at +65 spins
* PHOENIX go top 10, moving 11*-8* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENING, up 77 spins
* YEAH YEAH YEAHS enter the top 15, up 16*-14* with "Burning"
* SAM FENDER also goes top 15 with "Spit Of You," rising 19*-15* and is +46 spins
* TALK go top 20, up 22*-16* with "Run Away To Mars," up 43 spins
* CHARLEY CROCKETT are top 20 as well, up 24*-20* with "I'm Just A Clown," up 45 spins
* BEABADOOBEE debuts at 27* with "The Perfect Pair"
* LISSIE enters at 30* with "Night Moves"