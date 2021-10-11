Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Doja 'Vegas' Holds Top Spot; Lacy Top 5; Guetta/Rexha Top 10; Smith/Petras Top 15; The Weeknd Top 20

* DOJA CAT holds the top spot with "Vegas" for a 2nd week while her and POST MALONE remain at #2 with "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

* STEVE LACY goes top 5 as "Bad Habit" moves 6*-5* and is +741 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA goes top 10, up 12*-10* with "I'm Good (Blue)," at +1019 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS go top 15, up 19*-13* with "Unholy," up 1385 spins

* THE WEEKND goes top 20 with "Die For You," up 21*-19* and +1402 spins

* A big debut for TAYLOR SWIFT at 25* with "Anti-Hero" with 2606 spins

* BEYONCE scores a double digit move, up 38*-28* with "Cuff It" and up 1008 spins

Rhythmic: Khaled New #1; Lacy Runner Up; Beyonce, Lil Nas X Top 15; Glorilla Top 20

* DJ KHALED takes over the top spot with "STAYING ALIVE," featuring DRAKE and LIL BABY, up 2*-1* and +310 spins

* STEVE LACY is the new runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Bad Habit," up 398 spins

* BEYONCE goes top 15, surging 21*-14* with "Cuff It," up 721 spins

* LIL NAS X GOES top 15, up 17*-15* with "STAR WALKIN' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem) up 240 spins

* GLORILLA enters the top 20, moving 26*-20* with "Tomorrow," featuring CARDI B, up 315 spins

* LIL BABY has the top debut at 32* with "Heyy" and is up 516 spins

* EST GEE debuts at 36* with "Backstage Passes," featuring JACK HARLOW

Urban: Future Holds Top Spot; Brent Faiyaz Runner Up; Drake/21 Savage Top 5; Diddy/Bryson Tiller Top 10

* FUTURE spends another week at #1 with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS

* BRENT FAIYAZ is the runner up with "All Mine," rising 4*-2* and up 510 spins

* DRAKE goes top 5, up 7*-4* with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 711 spins

* DIDDY hits the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Gotta Move On," featuring BRYSON TILLER, up 260 spins

* ARMANI WHITE enters the top 15, up 16*-15* with "Billie Eilish," up 143 spins

* BIG BOOGIE goes top 20, rising 21*-19* with "Pop Out" at +195 spins

* CHRIS BROWN also enters the top 20 with "Call Me Every Day," up 23*-20*, featuring WIZKID, up 318 spins

* BEYONCE is just outside the top 20, rising 26*-21* with "Cuff It," up 470 spins

* LIL BABY also has the top debut at 27* with "Heyy," up 548 spins

* HD4PRESIDENT debuts at 36* with "Big Booty," featuring DJ CHOSE

* SIDNEY BREEDLOVE enters at 38* with "Take It Low"

* OXLADE comes on at 39* with "Ku Lo Sa"

* EST GEE debuts at 40* with "Backstage Passes," featuring JACK HARLOW

Hot AC: Sia Holds Top Spot; Onerepublic Runner Up; Elton/Britney Top 5; Lizzo Top 15; Guetta/Rexha Top 20

* SIA holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Unstoppable"

* ONEREPUBLIC is the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "I Ain't Worried" and is +397 spins

* ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS go top 5 as "Hold Me Closer," rising 7*-5* and +223 spins

* JAX moves 10*-9* with "Victora's Secret," up 279 spins

* LIZZO enters the top 15 with "2 Be Loved (I Am Ready)," up 18*-15* and +107 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA go top 20, rising 21*-19* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 460 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS surge 29*-22* with "Unholy," up 485 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT has a big debut at 25* with "Anti-Hero," with 1249 spins

Active Rock: Highly Suspect New #1; I Prevail Runner Up; Bush Top 5; Godsmack Surges; Halestorm Top 15; Smashing Pumpkins Top 20

* HIGHLY SUSPECT take over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Natural Born Killer" giving 300ELEKTRA back to back chart toppers

* I PREVAIL are the new runner up, surging 5*-2* with "Bad Things," up 90 spins

* BUSH enter the top 5 with "More Than Machines," rising 6*-5* and +176 spins

* GODSMACK are just outside the top 5, climbing 9*-6* with "Surrender," up 176 spins

* HALESTORM go top 15 with "Wicked Ways," up 16*-15*

* SMASHING PUMPKINS enter the top 20, up 21*-20* with "Beguiled," up 123 spins

* BLINK-182 vault 34*-21* with "EDGING," up 355 spins

* BLACK VEIL BRIDES debut at 35* with "Saviour II"

* POP EVIL enter at 37* with "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)"

* TURNSTILE debut at 39* with "Holiday"

* ARCHITECHTS enter at #40 with "Tear Gas"

Alternative: Beach Weather New #1; Gorillaz/Thundercat Runner Up; Blink-182 Top 5; Paramore Top 10

* BEACH WEATHER take over the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc.," up 274 spins

* GORILLAZ and THUNDERCAT are the new runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Cracker Island," at +149 spins

* BLINK-182 go top 5 in their second week with "EDGING," soaring 20*-5* and +1086 spins

* PARAMORE go top 10 with "This Is Why," up 11*-10* and +277 spins

* SILVERSUN PICKUPS enter the top 15, rising 17*-15* with "Scared Together"

* THE 1975 go top 20 with "I'm In Love With You," up 22*-18* and +117 spins

* WET LEG go top 20 as well, moving 23*-19*

* ALL TIME LOW surge into the top 25, up 32*-25* with "Sleepwalking," up 305 spins

* MANESKIN debut at 31* with "The Loneliest" - up 213 spins

* MUSE enter at 32* with "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" at +145 spins

Triple A: Rosa Linn Holds Top Spot; Noah Kahan Runner Up; Phoenix Top 10

* ROSA LINN holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "SNAP"

* NOAH KAHAN is the new runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Stick Season" at +65 spins

* PHOENIX go top 10, moving 11*-8* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENING, up 77 spins

* YEAH YEAH YEAHS enter the top 15, up 16*-14* with "Burning"

* SAM FENDER also goes top 15 with "Spit Of You," rising 19*-15* and is +46 spins

* TALK go top 20, up 22*-16* with "Run Away To Mars," up 43 spins

* CHARLEY CROCKETT are top 20 as well, up 24*-20* with "I'm Just A Clown," up 45 spins

* BEABADOOBEE debuts at 27* with "The Perfect Pair"

* LISSIE enters at 30* with "Night Moves"

« see more Net News