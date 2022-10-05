Back To Normal

After temporarily using its frequency to broadcast FT. MYERS BROADCASTING COMPANY Spanish Top 40 WTQL (97.7 LATINO)/FT. MYERS, FL in the wake of tower damage from HURRICANE IAN (NET NEWS 10/5), SUN BROADCASTING WHEL (93.7 HELL YEAH)/FT. MYERS has resumed its Country format. On FRIDAY (10/21), a post on the station's FACEBOOK page said, "We're back and we ain't going nowhere ... as far as you know! Hell Yeah!" along with the image of a construction-type sign reading, "Sorry for the inconvenience." WTLQ has also resumed broadcasting on its 97.7 frequency.

After being off the air since IAN made landfall in late SEPTEMBER, WHEL returned to the air on OCTOBER 4th with the Spanish programming. While not co-owned, the two stations operate from the same building. Prior to the hurricane, the WTLQ tower site had sustained fire damage in AUGUST.

WHEL debuted the Country format in SEPTEMBER 2020 as TRUMP COUNTRY 93.7 before rebranding to HELL YEAH 93.7 in DECEMBER of the same year.

