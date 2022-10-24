Jacobs

In his latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES Pres. FRED JACOBS takes an updated look at the long-held statement, "Content Is King". JACOBS notes the rise of distribution in relation to content. JACOBS says, "With all respect to the great content creators who read this blog, distribution has become equally as important as the Digital Age comes into sharper focus."

JACOBS pointedly looks at the marketing, promotion and distribution of the record-breaking release of TAYLOR SWIFT's new album, "Midnights" on FRIDAY (10/21).

Check out the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGY blog here.





« see more Net News