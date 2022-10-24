Still On Top

Congratulations once again to BIG LOUD/REPUBLIC RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN and his label promotion team for sustaining the #1 song at Country radio this week with "You Proof," now in its second week at the top of the MEDIABASE chart.

The rest of the top 5 remains identical to last week, COLE SWINDELL's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" holds tight at #2 for a second week following two weeks at #1. TYLER HUBBARD's "5 Foot Nine" stays at #3, INGRID ANDRESS' "Wishful Drinking" with SAM HUNT at #4 and THOMAS RHETT's collaboration with RILEY GREEN, "Half Of Me," at #5.

Rounding out the top 10, JACKSON DEAN's "Don't Come Lookin'" remains at #6 again this week and BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Fall In Love" stays at #7. Showing the chart's only movement, JELLY ROLL's "Son Of A Sinner" rises from #9 to #8, swapping places with LUKE BRYAN's "Country On," which moves 8-9 but retains its bullet. GABBY BARRETT stays at #10 with "Pick Me Up."

