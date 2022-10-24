New Lineup

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA has shuffled its lineup, with afternoon co-host and former TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS guard IAN BECKLES exiting and midday hosts PAT DONOVAN and AARON JACOBSON moving into the 6-9a slot. BECKLES' co-host JAY RECHER is now in middays noon-3p with former morning show producer ZAC BLOBNER, and morning hosts RONNIE LANE and TOM KRASNIQI have moved "RONNIE AND TKRAS" to afternoons.

Former crosstown COX MEDIA GROUP Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE) producer ahd "HOPPE HOUR" podcast host RYAN HOPPE, who recently joined WDAE, will serve as Exec. Producer of "PAT & AARON." FOX SPORTS RADIO's DAN PATRICK remains in the 9a-noon slot, and COLIN COWHERD's FSR show is airing on tape delay in the 7-10p slot.

« see more Net News