Streaming service SPOTIFY suffered a crash with the release of TAYLOR SWIFT's "Midnights" album at midnight (ET) on FRIDAY (10/21). Nearly 8,000 service outages were reported but service was quickly restored.

“Midnights” also broke SPOTIFY's record for the most album streams in a single day in the platform’s history.

