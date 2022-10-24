PSA Campaign

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP will support WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA through its Community of Caring Initiative in fourth quarter 2022, with a PSA and interview campaign starting TODAY (10/24) and running through the middle of DECEMBER, along with online content and messaging on dashboards through QUU. WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA DAY is scheduled for DECEMBER 17th, with coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY and more than 3,400 other locations.

“As a remembrance of our late founder GEORGE BEASLEY, a US ARMY Sergeant, as well as the many past and present BEASLEY employees who have served our country in the US military, it is such an honor to support WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “During the kickoff of this holiday season, we’ll be encouraging our audience to volunteer or donate to this worthy cause.”

“WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA is humbled by the support from BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and their donation of their Community of Caring initiative,” said WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA Dir./Broadcast and Media Partnerships JEFF PIERCE. “The support from BEASLEY on all of their stations will go a long way to honor our veterans on national WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA DAY, DECEMBER 17th.”





