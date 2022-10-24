Nighty Night

Director ADAM MCKAY is hosting a new storytelling podcast for SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT. "BEDTIME STORIES WITH ADAM MCKAY," produced by MCKAY’s HYPEROBJECT INDUSTRIES, has launched its 15-episode first season with guests including SARAH SILVERMAN, MICHAELA WATKINS, COLE ESCOLA, and MONICA PADMAN telling improvised comic stories.

MCKAY said, “For years, I told my daughters’ bedtime stories. And honestly, now that they’re in college and headed to college, I miss doing it. The improvised stories in this podcast aren’t anything like the tales I told LILI and PEARL when they were children. Those were most definitely rated G. These ‘yarns’ are hopefully funnier and definitely stranger. Maybe some people will actually fall asleep to them. I’d love to know what kind of dreams they have.”

