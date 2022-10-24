Yetton

BIG LOUD RECORDS has named NATE YETTON VP/A&R, effective TODAY (10/24). YETTON comes to BIG LOUD after a successful career in the Alternative space, in particular with three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Americana duo THE CIVIL WARS. Before joining BIG LOUD, YETTON operated SENSIBILITY MUSIC, with previous stops at EMI CMG (now CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP), FAIRTRADE SERVICES, and INPOP RECORDS.

“I've admired NATE YETTON and looked up to him as a leader in independent music for years,” said BIG LOUD CEO/Partner SETH ENGLAND. “We were honored to get the call that NATE was jumping back into the A&R space, and immediately knew we wanted to work together. He will be an invaluable asset to the growth of BIG LOUD, and is the perfect person to bring our process to genres that we haven't yet explored.”

"I'm thrilled to be joining the passionate, kind and innovative team of people at BIG LOUD RECORDS,” said YETTON. “The culture, vision and execution that SETH, [SVP/GM] PATCH [CULBERTSON] and [Pres./Partner/Producer] JOEY [MOI] have cultivated over the past seven years has been unparalleled in our industry, and I've been cheering them on from the sidelines along the way. Now, it's a true pleasure and honor to be tasked with expanding BIG LOUD's already stellar roster of artists by partnering with even more world-class talent."

