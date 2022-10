CARL AMARI will host another old time radio special on NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO for HALLOWEEN.

“WGN RADIO THEATRE SPOOK-TACULAR” will air next MONDAY (10/31) 7p-1a (CT), with HALLOWEEN-themed episodes of LUCILLE BALL's "MY FAVORITE HUSBAND," "THE WHISTLER," "OUR MISS BROOKS," "SUSPENSE," and others.

AMARI hosts "WGN RADIO THEATRE" on SUNDAY nights 7-9p (CT).

« see more Net News