iHeartRadio Promos Retake Lead On Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser Chart For October 17-23
by Perry Michael Simon
October 24, 2022 at 8:55 AM (PT)
Promos for iHEARTRADIO moved back into first place on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for OCTOBER 17-23, with last week's champion, SWIFFER, dropping to fifth place. After a brief drop to 88th place, PROGRESSIVE jumped back into the top 10 qat number two, the highest-placing paid advertiser of the week.
The top 10 this week:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #3; 48093 instances)
2. PROGRESSIVE (#88; 50812)
3. INDEED (#2; 47859)
4. ZIPRECRUITER (#4; 42227)
5. SWIFFER (#1; 38370)
6. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#26; 33742)
7. LOWE'S (#6; 31254)
8. WALGREENS (--; 30658)
9. BABBEL (#9; 26757)
10. VICKS (#5; 26391)