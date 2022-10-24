Top 10 Advertisers

Promos for iHEARTRADIO moved back into first place on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser chart for OCTOBER 17-23, with last week's champion, SWIFFER, dropping to fifth place. After a brief drop to 88th place, PROGRESSIVE jumped back into the top 10 qat number two, the highest-placing paid advertiser of the week.

The top 10 this week:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #3; 48093 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#88; 50812)

3. INDEED (#2; 47859)

4. ZIPRECRUITER (#4; 42227)

5. SWIFFER (#1; 38370)

6. CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#26; 33742)

7. LOWE'S (#6; 31254)

8. WALGREENS (--; 30658)

9. BABBEL (#9; 26757)

10. VICKS (#5; 26391)

