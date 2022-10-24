Houston

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS has hired veteran Country radio programmer LANCE HOUSTON as VP/Promotion and Artist Development, effective immediately. He tells ALL ACCESS he'll be splitting his time between NASHVILLE and ATLANTA for about the next year before relocating to MUSIC CITY permanently.

HOUSTON brings nearly three decades of experience in Country radio, including programming in major markets like CHICAGO, BOSTON and BALTIMORE. The seasoned programmer also was part of iHEARTMEDIA's national programming team, where he worked with 11 different brands to build and elevate their music programming strategies. While ATLANTA-based he was also PD of Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON until the most recent round of iHEART layoffs in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/9).

RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS Founder LYNN OLIVER-CLINE said, “It's an extremely exciting time for RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS! [VP/GM] ZEBB [LUSTER] and I are honored to have LANCE join our team. His reputation precedes him as an absolute tastemaker, and his talents are going to be invaluable to our established and developing artists. I have admired LANCE for years, and we are thrilled to be working with him.”

HOUSTON added, “I feel like NASHVILLE has been quietly calling me over the past few years, and as soon as I had the opportunity to go work for LYNN and ZEBB, there was no holding me back. I'm super fortunate that I get to continue to be a part of the Country music industry, plus learn a whole other side of the business after a really terrific run in radio!”

The RIVER HOUSE artist roster includes LUKE COMBS, JAMESON RODGERS, BILLY STRINGS, RAY FULCHER, DREW PARKER and more.

Congratulate HOUSTON here.

« see more Net News