Superstorm Sandy Special

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON is airing a news special looking back on one of NEW JERSEY's most devastating natural disasters and examining the state's readiness for another major storm.

"SUPERSTORM SANDY: 10 YEARS LATER," hosted by ERIC SCOTT, will air WEDNESDAY (10/26) at 7p (ET); panelists will include the station's Chief Meteorologist DAN ZARROW, NEW JERSEY Office of Emergency Management OCEAN COUNTY Coordinator MICHAEL MASTRONARDY, NEW JERSEY BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES Pres. JOSEPH FIORDALISO, JERSEY CENTRAL POWER & LIGHT Pres./NEW JERSEY Operations JIM FAKULT, and representatives from Sandy victims' groups.

“This storm has had a lasting impact on so many aspects of NEW JERSEY life. From the struggle to rebuild, to mitigation of future damage. Life post-Sandy has not been easy,” said SCOTT. “We will take a look at the lessons learned and ask if NEW JERSEY is prepared for the future.”

