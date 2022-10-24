Brady (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS producers have announced that BROADWAY actor and DANCING WITH THE STARS contestant WAYNE BRADY will host this year's ceremony on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20th, at MICROSOFT THEATER at L.A. LIVE in LOS ANGELES. It will air live on ABC at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) (NET NEWS 10/13). It's BRADY's first time ever hosting the fan-voted show.

BRADY said in a press release, "I'm ecstatic and honored to host this year's AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it's amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!" He added he's "bringing it all ... the funny, the music and the moves!"

Click here to see a full list of nominees. Click here to vote for winners.

