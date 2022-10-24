Tickets Available Now

LYLE LOVETT, MORGAN WADE, AMY GRANT and many more artists are set to perform at the 2023 HIGHWAY 30A SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL, happening the weekend of JANUARY 13-16, 2023, in SOUTH WALTON, FL. The beach resort towns along HIGHWAY 30A on the GULF OF MEXICO feature 30 venues presenting more than 200 songwriters and 300-plus solo, band and in-the-round performances.

Additional performers confirmed for the event are: GIN BLOSSOMS, RICKIE LEE JONES, STEVE EARLE, YOLA, TOM RUSH, BRIAN VANDER ARK (THE VERVE PIPE), the BLACK OPRY REVUE, BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN and JOHN CRAIGIE. And returning to perform two shows each throughout the weekend are songwriters JOHN PAUL WHITE (THE CIVIL WARS), SHAWN MULLINS, KATHLEEN EDWARDS, TINSLEY ELLIS, DARRELL SCOTT, ADIA VICTORIA, CHUCK PROPHET, LIVINGSTON TAYLOR, ABE PARTRIDGE, LILLY HIATT, JOHN FULLBRIGHT, SARAH LEE GUTHRIE, PAUL THORN and JAMES McMURTRY.

The 30A SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL production team transforms amphitheaters, town halls, restaurants, theaters, bars and covered patios into music venues with state-of-the art-sound systems ranging in capacity from 75 to 750 seats indoors and 6,000 outdoors. Festival weekend passes are currently available.

RUSSELL CARTER ARTIST MANAGEMENT Pres. and festival co-producer RUSSELL CARTER said, "2023 marks the 14th year of producing the always sold out 30A SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL. It began as a small event and grew quickly into a premier, one-of-a kind musical showcase for world-class songwriters. Our goal is to curate a festival that presents the very best touring songwriters and performers, whether they are hot off the heels of an emerging artist award (MORGAN WADE) or going strong in the sixth decade of an influential and heralded career (TOM RUSH). We want our audiences to experience musicians representing diverse genres of music - Jazz, Blues, Country, Folk, Americana, Rock - with just two stipulations - they have to write their own music and they have to be really great at it!”

CAA Exec. Dir. and festival co-producer JENNIFER STEELE added, “The 30A SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL is not only the premier songwriters festival, it is the singular event that brings together thousands of music fans, hundreds of artists and nearly every SOUTH WALTON neighborhood to support and celebrate the arts. The energy it generates is unmatched. The festival is also an important part of the CAA's vision to make WALTON COUNTY a creative place. It thrills us to be able to welcome artists like LYLE LOVETT, YOLA, MORGAN WADE, and the BLACK OPRY REVUE to our market for the first time, along with returning favorites like RICKIE LEE JONES, KATHLEEN EDWARDS and STEVE EARLE.”

