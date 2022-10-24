Baby Queen

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed BABY QUEEN to a global deal after she achieved over 87 million global streams since the release of her critically acclaimed 2021 mixtape THE YEARBOOK. Just recently, BABY QUEEN unveiled her new single “Lazy,” which made its global debut on BBC RADIO 1. The track follows her single “Nobody Really Cares” and her hit song “Colours Of You,” which was featured in the acclaimed NETFLIX LGBTQ+ drama HEARTSTOPPER and has achieved roughly 32 million streams.

BABY QUEEN said, “I’m so excited to be working with SONY and with a team that truly understands who I am as a person and as an artist. I know we’re going to do amazing things together!”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK Pres./Co-Managing Dir. and SVP International DAVID VENTURA said, “Not only is BABY QUEEN’s music out of this world, but her energy and passion for songwriting is undeniable… and best of all, she speaks FRENCH! She is without a doubt an icon for the new generation of artists and fans. Her personality completely shines through everything she creates, and I am over the moon to be working with BABY QUEEN, alongside her managers BABS and ADAM, to write the future together.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Sr. Mgr./Creative, UK & EUROPE SARAH GABRIELLI added, “Rare are the moments when you meet an artist whose talent, vision and ambition leave you with nothing but excitement. BELLA is a true songwriter with a unique ability to make you feel like each one of her songs has been written about you somehow, while also delivering explosive and colorful bangers. We are so grateful for BABY QUEEN's, BABS' and ADAM's trust in us for this next chapter.”

