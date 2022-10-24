Brown (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE'S ZAC BROWN will host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of NOVEMBER, beginning on MONDAY, OCTOBER 31st and continuing through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25th. His ZAC BROWN BAND is currently on the final leg of their "Out In The Middle Tour."

Fans can listen to BROWN from 10a-2p (PT) weekdays on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over the air locally.

