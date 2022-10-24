Raised Over $120,000

The three-day fundraiser held by COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS, LLC raised more than $120,000 to benefit McLEOD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL and the CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK. COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS stations including Country WWKT (99.3 THE CAT), News-Talk WFRK (LIVE 95), Hot AC WSIM (STAR 93.7), and Gospel WPDT (GOSPEL 105.1)/FLORENCE, SC all hosted live broadcasts from the hospital during the radiothon.

COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS VP WAYNE MULLING said, “I am thrilled that once again we have had the privilege of helping in this worthy endeavor of raising funds for McLEOD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL ... ‘Community’ is not just part of our name, it’s what we are all about all year long. And this year, we raised the highest amount ever raised during radiothon, in over 20 years of CMN radiothon benefitting McLEOD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL – over $120,054 in three days, and that is both exciting, and inspirational, and I want to thank everyone who gave from their hearts, and all our local businesses who helped in sponsoring the event. I can’t wait till 2023 to see what new heights are achieved then!”

All proceeds from the radiothon support the services and programs that McLEOD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL provides for families in the local FLORENCE community and the PEE DEE region of SOUTH CAROLINA.

« see more Net News