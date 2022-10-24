Ross (Photo: WPR)

AL ROSS, host of "SPECTRUM WEST," the western WISCONSIN arts and culture show on WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO, has passed away at 73.

ROSS joined WPR in 2008 as a local host based in EAU CLAIRE for "MORNING EDITION" and WPR's "THE JOY CARDIN SHOW" and became host of "SPECTRUM WEST" in 2009. Before joining WPR, ROSS worked as Creative Director in several markets, including at COX MEDIA GROUP/TAMPA, SUNDANCE BROADCASTING/MILWAUKEE (where he hosted a morning show at WOKY-A), and CENTRAL RADIO GROUP/MAVERICK MEDIA/EAU CLAIRE, WI.

“We are all saddened by this news,” said Interim Director TOM LULJAK. “AL was a beacon for the arts and humanities in western WISCONSIN and an outstanding example of our commitment to serving local communities across the state.”

"SPECTRUM WEST" has gone on hiatus with ROSS' passing; the show's time slot is currently being filled with a second live hour of "1A" on THURSDAYS and "FRESH AIR" on FRIDAYS.

