Leadership Moves

The SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE AND FESTIVALS has made Chief Brand Officer JANN BASKETT and Chief Programming Officer HUGH FORREST Co-Presidents assuming day-to-day leadership of the company. Both BASKETT & FORREST will also continue in their current roles as Chief Brand Officer and Chief Programming Officer.

SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST Co-Founder ROLAND SWENSON’s title has been changed to Executive Chairman.

SWENSON said, “When we started SXSW in 1987 we dreamt big, but I’m not sure we imagined that the event would become the global gathering that it is today. I’m so proud to see how the event has grown since the early days and am excited to move to a position that will allow me to focus on the aspects of SXSW that I’m the most passionate about. I’m also pleased to shift the running of the company to JANN and HUGH. I believe their proven leadership will mobilize us as we move into the future.”

BASKETT said, “At SXSW, our purpose is to help creative people achieve their goals. After joining SXSW as Chief Brand Officer in 2016, I’ve been honored to make that a year-round priority and look forward to carrying out ROLAND’s vision by continuing this work. Expanding our brand and ensuring that SXSW remains an inspiring experience for our participants is essential for us.”

FORREST said, “Overseeing the programming at an event like SXSW has provided a unique opportunity to connect with both our staff and our community, and I’m excited about expanding those connections and looking to the future of our business. Being a part of SXSW affords us the opportunity to cultivate unique experiences around the world and as we expand on that goal, we continue to be in a positive position to elevate diverse and innovative voices across a variety of industries.”

« see more Net News