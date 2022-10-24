Ex-CapRadio PD Dies

Former CAPITAL PUBLIC RADIO Classical KXPR and Jazz-News-Talk KXJZ/SACRAMENTO PD CHARLES STARZYNSKI was shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt in EAST SACRAMENTO THURSDAY (10/20). He was 70.

STARZYNSKI served as a Classical show host, reporter, producer, and PD during his tenure at CAPRADIO in 1979 through 1998.

Police say that STARZYNSKI was found shot outside the SUTTER LAWN TENNIS CLUB, where he was a regular pinochle player; A suspect, DESEAN BRASSER JR., 23, was arrested and held without bail on suspicion of homicide.

