Former "TOM JOYNER MORNING SHOW" co-host SYBIL WILKES is hosting a new weekly podcast via CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP. "WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW" is a companion to WILKES' "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW" YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK LIVE streams and newsletter, produced by WILKES and YOLANDA STARKS-WHITE's YOSY MEDIA..

“We are thrilled to partner with CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP and take advantage of the same cross-platform expertise used by some of the largest media companies in NORTH AMERICA,” said WILKES. “This partnership provides the type of practical support that will allow us to focus on creating content and collaborations that will continue to super-serve the Black community.”

CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP Managing Partner RON HARTENBAUM added, “This collaboration allows CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP to tap into one of the most respected and rapidly growing Black media brands in the country, while YOSY’s rapidly expanding news and information franchise will reap the rewards of CMG’s adaptive, data-driven, cross-platform audience engagement and sales expertise.”

