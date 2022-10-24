Jordan (Photo: Dfree/Shutterstock.com)

EMMY-winning actor and comedian LESLIE JORDAN has died after a car crash in HOLLYWOOD on MONDAY MORNING (10/24). It was not immediately clear whether JORDAN was killed in the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand, but the condition of the vehicle suggested he may have lost control of it before he crashed into a building at CAHUENGA BOULEVARD and ROMAINE STREET around 9:30a (PT), according to sources. The longtime actor and writer was declared dead at the scene.

JORDAN is best known for his roles in WILL AND GRACE, AMERICAN HORROR STORY and CALL ME KAT. He became a social media sensation during the pandemic, with his silly video posts helping him skyrocket from about 80,000 INSTAGRAM followers to 5.8 million, TMZ reports. He later appeared on CNN's NEW YEAR'S EVE 2021 countdown, with ANDERSON COOPER and ANDY COHEN.

In FEBRUARY of 2021, he began co-hosting (with songwriter TRAVIS HOWARD) the show "Hunker Down Radio" for APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY (NET NEWS 2/26/21). He later released the hymns album, COMPANY'S COMIN', in the spring of last year. It featured collaborations with DOLLY PARTON, BRANDI CARLILE, ASHLEY McBRYDE, TJ OSBORNE, CHRIS & MORGANE STAPLETON and others.

Click here to read more from TMZ.

« see more Net News